Don't Worry, E3 2021 Won't Be Locked Behind A Paywall

Don't Worry, E3 2021 Won't Be Locked Behind A Paywall

Yesterday, VGC published a story suggesting E3 could potentially be locking some elements of this year’s digital E3 event behind a paywall.

The plan, according to “multiple publishing sources” was to apparently charge a fee for some of this year’s content. This would include demos and a “premium” package with extra access, for around $ 35 USD.

However, in a follow-up statement from an ESA spokesperson, the organiser confirmed it would not be putting any of the event behind a paywall.

“I can confirm on behalf of the ESA that there will be no elements at E3 2021 that will be behind a paid-for pass or paywall”

ESA also confirmed this in the following tweet:

In VGC’s original story, it was suggested one games company expressed criticism of the “paywall plans” and so the ESA backed down on its proposal.

This year’s E3 – rebranded as the “Electronic Entertainment Experience” – will run for one week and starts on 13th June. It will feature multiple keynote sessions from games partners, an awards show, preview night and there are plans for on-demand game demos and merchandise stores.

