Don't Worry, E3 2021 Won't Be Locked Behind A Paywall

Yesterday, VGC published a story suggesting E3 could potentially be locking some elements of this year’s digital E3 event behind a paywall.

The plan, according to “multiple publishing sources” was to apparently charge a fee for some of this year’s content. This would include demos and a “premium” package with extra access, for around $ 35 USD.

However, in a follow-up statement from an ESA spokesperson, the organiser confirmed it would not be putting any of the event behind a paywall.

“I can confirm on behalf of the ESA that there will be no elements at E3 2021 that will be behind a paid-for pass or paywall”

ESA also confirmed this in the following tweet:

E3’s 2021 digital show is a free event for all attendees. We’re excited to fill you in on all the real news for the event very soon. https://t.co/HzTzaQEosx— E3 (@E3)

April 1, 2021

In VGC’s original story, it was suggested one games company expressed criticism of the “paywall plans” and so the ESA backed down on its proposal.

This year’s E3 – rebranded as the “Electronic Entertainment Experience” – will run for one week and starts on 13th June. It will feature multiple keynote sessions from games partners, an awards show, preview night and there are plans for on-demand game demos and merchandise stores.