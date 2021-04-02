Drivers face heavy fines for not following 2021 number plate rule changes

GB number plate sticker

As the UK has now left the European Union, drivers are now not able to just rely on their EU/GB number plate when travelling abroad.

Instead, a GB sticker is now also required while a stickler must also be applied for those without a flag or identifier already on their cars.

Technical updates

According to experts at Car Reg, the British Standards Institute (BSI) has updated the technical standards for number plates.

The new updates mean new plates issued to drivers will be more durable and more compatible with ANPR cameras used to pick up driving offences.

