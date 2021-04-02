NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Eamonn Holmes in hospital with pain he’s never experienced as...

Celebrities

Eamonn Holmes in hospital with pain he’s never experienced as fans flock to wish him well

1 min

131views
96
15 shares, 96 points

The presenter took a 10-week break from This Morning and Sky News at the time which included his recovery period.

He previously told The Mirror: “The pain was too much, the inability to stand – whether at a party, or to report on a news story, host a quiz show, to go ­shopping, play a round of golf, fool around with my kids or even walk the dog – one by one became too much.

“So I didn’t make the decision, the ­decision was made for me.

“But I did I decide to have both my hips done at once.”

Post-operation, he added: “I stand straighter, am an inch taller, can touch my toes and sit without pain.”

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

96
15 shares, 96 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish