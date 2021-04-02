Eamonn Holmes in hospital with pain he’s never experienced as fans flock to wish him well

The presenter took a 10-week break from This Morning and Sky News at the time which included his recovery period.

He previously told The Mirror: “The pain was too much, the inability to stand – whether at a party, or to report on a news story, host a quiz show, to go ­shopping, play a round of golf, fool around with my kids or even walk the dog – one by one became too much.

“So I didn’t make the decision, the ­decision was made for me.

“But I did I decide to have both my hips done at once.”

Post-operation, he added: “I stand straighter, am an inch taller, can touch my toes and sit without pain.”