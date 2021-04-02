Erling Haaland's reps flying to England 'soon' for meetings amid Man Utd and Chelsea links

However, should Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, their chances of keeping the striker are limited.
Haaland wants to continue playing in Europe’s elite club competition every season having become the youngest-ever player to hit 20 goals in the tournament.
Raiola and Haaland senior flew to Catalonia today, where they met with the Barca board to discuss a summer transfer.
New Barcelona president Joan Laporta is believed to be desperate to land the 20-year-old, in a bid to convince Lionel Messi to stay put.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously coached the forward while at Molde and the pair have remained in close contact.
In December 2019, United cooled their interest in Haaland due to the agent fees involved in the deal.
It was a decision they soon lived to regret, as the Norwegian elevated his game to the next level at Borussia Dortmund.
Meanwhile, City need to find a new No 9 to replace Sergio Aguero, who has been their main man for the past 10 years.
The Argentine is due to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.
Chelsea are also in the fray though and Roman Abramovich is reportedly determined to win the race for ‘The Terminator’.
