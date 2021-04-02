Facebook adds vaccine themed frame for profiles

Facebook on Thursday launched COVID-19 vaccine-themed frames for profile pictures.

The company said in a statement that it developed the frames in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It said in the coming weeks users can see a summary in their News Feed of those who they follow who are using the profile frames.

Users have the option of choosing between frames that feature banners that say “I Got My COVID-19 Vaccine” or “Let’s Get Vaccinated.” The frames feature logos that say “We Can Do This” in either magenta or blue.

Facebook made a similar launch in the United Kingdom in partnership with the National Health Service (NHS). The platform said a quarter of the people on Facebook in Great Britain have already seen a friend or family member use the NHS frame.

Facebook said it launched the effort based on the belief that people are more likely to get vaccinated when they see people they trust get vaccinated. It cited research showing that social norms can heavily impact people’s attitudes and behaviors on health.

Vaccine-promoting profiles were already available on the platform, but those were all third-party efforts, according to TechCrunch .

The Biden administration first mentioned the frames on Thursday as part of its public education campaign for vaccination. The White House is aiming to administer 200 million vaccine doses in President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden may find zero GOP support for jobs plan Republicans don’t think Biden really wants to work with them Lack of cyber funds in Biden infrastructure plan raises eyebrows MORE’s first 100 days in office, an increase after the initial goal of 100 million was reached.

Thirty percent of the population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to CDC data , and 16.9 percent have been fully vaccinated.

