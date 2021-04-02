Fortnite bouncy eggs: Where are the bouncy eggs in Fortnite?

Fortnite bouncy eggs – Where to find the bouncy eggs in Fortnite?
However, to earn the Tactical Quaxes harvesting tool you only need to complete the first tier.
If you’re struggling to find the locations for the Fortnite bouncy eggs challenge then don’t worry, Express.co.uk has you covered.
We have details on where you can find the Fortnite bouncy eggs locations in this article.
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 1
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 2
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 3
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 3
There are plenty of locations to choose from, with a lot of the bouncy eggs hotspots in the north west region of the Battle Royale map.
First up, you’ll be able to find some Fortnite bouncy eggs just south of Colossal Crops and Lazy Lake.
But these seem to be very popular hunting grounds for Fortnite bouncy eggs so you may be better off heading to some of the less popular locations that Kanga detailed.
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 4
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 4
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 5
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 5
Sticking with the Coral Castle region you can find bouncy eggs in the north eastern island in that area too by a stone structure that’s right in the centre.
Next, head to the larger island that is north west of Stealthy Stronghold.
You will find Fortnite bouncy eggs in the southern region of this island.
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 6
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 6
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 7
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 7
The next Fortnite bouncy eggs hotspot is fair bit further away.
You’ll find the next lot of Fortnite bouncy eggs in a green area that is directly to the east of The Spire.
From that same spot, you will then need to continue heading east to find another spot with more Fortnite bouncy eggs.
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 8
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 8
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 9
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 9
The next batch of Fortnite bouncy eggs can be found east of Misty Meadows in a grassy spot by a stream.
Just a few more to go now! If you’re still looking for Fortnite bouncy eggs then you’ll be able to find some on high ground south of Catty Corner.
The other Fortnite bouncy eggs can be found east of Lazy Lake and just on the outskirts of Wailing Woods.
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 10
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 10
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 11
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 11
You can also watch the video by Kanga that is embedded into this article.
And, in case you’re wondering, here is a full list of the Fortnite week 3 season 6 challenges for chapter 2…
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 12
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 12
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 13
Fortnite bouncy egg locations 13
• Hunt a chicken (1)
• Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold (5)
• Deal damage with shotguns (1,000)
• Deal damage within 20 meters using a pistol (500)
• Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart (1)
Legendary Quest: Forage Bouncy Eggs hidden around the island
0 Comments