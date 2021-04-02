Fortnite Spring Breakout tournament date, times: How to unlock Webster skin for FREE

Fortnite fans are counting down to the start of the Spring Breakout tournament.

The next major Fortnite tournament gives fans a chance to earn some Easter-themed items.

Replacing the usual Friday Night Bragging Rights tournament, the Spring Breakout event has an April 2 start date. This means it should begin at 4-5pm BST for fans in the UK.

“Filling in for Friday Night Bragging Rights, the Spring Breakout Cup on Friday, April 2 brings Duos competition back into action.

“You and your Duos teammate will have 3 hours to complete up to 10 matches to earn points. The top-performing Duos in each server region will be among the first to get the Webster Outfit and Mecha-Feathers Back Bling.”

As Epic points out, you’ll need to be above level 30 and have two-factor authentication enabled.

This is as simple as visiting Epic’s 2FA page and following the instructions on the page. You even get a bonus emote for your troubles.

Epic explains more: “In order to participate in the Spring Breakout Cup, participating players must have their account level at 30 or above and have 2FA enabled.”