Fortnite Spring Breakout tournament date, times: How to unlock Webster skin for FREE

The next major Fortnite tournament gives fans a chance to earn some Easter-themed items.
Replacing the usual Friday Night Bragging Rights tournament, the Spring Breakout event has an April 2 start date. This means it should begin at 4-5pm BST for fans in the UK.
“Filling in for Friday Night Bragging Rights, the Spring Breakout Cup on Friday, April 2 brings Duos competition back into action.
“You and your Duos teammate will have 3 hours to complete up to 10 matches to earn points. The top-performing Duos in each server region will be among the first to get the Webster Outfit and Mecha-Feathers Back Bling.”
As Epic points out, you’ll need to be above level 30 and have two-factor authentication enabled.
This is as simple as visiting Epic’s 2FA page and following the instructions on the page. You even get a bonus emote for your troubles.
Epic explains more: “In order to participate in the Spring Breakout Cup, participating players must have their account level at 30 or above and have 2FA enabled.”
“Read the Spring Breakout Official Rules for a full breakdown of the tournament format, rewards, and participation requirements. Specific timing for your region can be found in the Compete tab in-game.”
In Europe, the first 1,125 placed competitors will win the Webster in-game skin, as well as the Mecha-Feathers Back Bling.
As for scoring, each elimination is worth a single point, while a Victory Royale is worth a whopping 42 points.
Placement
• Victory Royale: 42 Points
• 2nd: 36 Points
• 3rd: 32 Points
• 4th: 30 Points
• 5th: 29 Points
• 6th: 28 Points
• 7th: 27 Points
• 8th: 26 Points
• 9th: 25 Points
• 10th: 24 Points
• 11th: 23 Points
• 12th: 22 Points
• 13th: 21 Points
• 14th: 20 Points
• 15th: 19 Points
• 16th: 18 Points
• 17th: 17 Points
• 18th: 16 Points
• 19th: 15 Points
• 20th: 14 Points
• 21st: 13 Points
• 22nd: 12 Points
• 23rd: 11 Points
• 24th: 10 Points
• 25th-29th: 9 Points
• 30th-34th: 6 Points
• 35th-39th: 3 Points
• 40th-44th: 2 Points
• 45th-50th: 1 Point
• Each Elimination: 1 Point
