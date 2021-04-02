Four more countries added to UK’s red list – travel ban list in full

At this point, those with legal citizenship or residency returning from these nations will be required to foot the bill for their government-approved quarantine.

Only British and Irish citizens or residents will be allowed to enter the country from these nations from 4am on Friday April 9.

“From 4am on Friday 9 April, international visitors who have departed from or transited through Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England.

“Only British and Irish citizens, or those with residence rights in the UK (including long-term visa holders), will be allowed to enter and they must stay in a government-approved quarantine facility for 10 days.

“They will also be required to arrive into a designated port.

“No direct flight bans from these countries will be put in place, but passengers are advised to check their travel plans before departing for England.