Four more countries added to UK’s red list – travel...

Travel

Four more countries added to UK’s red list – travel ban list in full

Arrivals returning from four more newly red-listed countries will be required to self-isolate in a Government approved hotel. Direct travel between the UK and these nations, however, will not be axed but travellers are advised to “check their travel[1] plans before departing for England”.
The four latest countries to be added to the list are Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh and the Philippines as concerns mount over concerns about new variants of COVID-19[2], much like those found in South Africa and Brazil.

Only British and Irish citizens or residents will be allowed to enter the country from these nations from 4am on Friday April 9.

At this point, those with legal citizenship or residency returning from these nations will be required to foot the bill for their government-approved quarantine.

“From 4am on Friday 9 April, international visitors who have departed from or transited through Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England.

“Only British and Irish citizens, or those with residence rights in the UK (including long-term visa holders), will be allowed to enter and they must stay in a government-approved quarantine facility for 10 days.

“They will also be required to arrive into a designated port.

“No direct flight bans from these countries will be put in place, but passengers are advised to check their travel plans before departing for England.

