Embark on an adventure with a massive online community, hunt down nightmarish creatures, or engage in octane-fueled motorbike combat, all in this weekend's Free Play Days. The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited, Hunt: Showdown, and Steel Rats are all available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play during Free Play Days.

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games here on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the games and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discount percentage may vary by region.

Game Details

The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited Greymoor ( $ 59.99 SRP ) at 67% off: $ 19.80

Join over 15 million players and discover an adventure unlike anything else in The Elder Scrolls Online, the award-winning online RPG set in the Elder Scrolls universe, with an extended stay in Free Play Days until Tuesday, April 13 at 7am PDT. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to discover the secrets of Tamriel, craft your own weapons and style of play, and journey to epic lands. Not only that, but the Morrowind chapter will be made available to play and don’t miss out on the epic savings currently available for The Elder Scrolls Online in the Microsoft Store.

Hunt: Showdown is a fast-paced, competitive first-person PvP bounty hunting game with strong PvE elements from the makers of Crysis. You are part of a group of hardened bounty hunters tasked with banishing nightmarish creatures from our world, and you will be paid generously. Fail, and death will strip you of both character and gear. Set in the darkest corners of the world, it packs the thrill of survival games into match-based format. During the Free Play Days Weekend, save on Hunt: Showdown and select DLCs for a limited time!

Visit an alternative, dieselpunk version of 1940’s American Coastal City, and save it from the deadly invasion of alien Junkbots. Are you a born leader, bold racer, young genius, or the ratchet circus performer? In the end, there is only one mission – Kill the bots! Weapons? Your bike is an arsenal equipped with razor sharp wheels, harpoon guns, and flame-throwing exhaust – you’ll be unstoppable! Steel Rats is a 2.5D indie platformer with innovative gameplay, mechanics based on physics, and the coolest dieselpunk graphic style. If you haven’t tried it yet, there is no time to wait! And if you like what you see this weekend, Steel Rats is getting a massive 70% discount in the Microsoft Store.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.