It’s unclear whether the problems currently only apply to those who use the online portal to access their emails, or whether those who rely on a third-party application, like Microsoft Outlook and Apple Mail, are also seeing the problems. BT’s customer care team seems to be trying to determine exactly which users are experiencing the issues right now, replying to some of the dozens of customers with complaints on social media.
When signing up to a contract for the first time, BT offers all of its broadband customers access to a complimentary email address. These BT Mail addresses are powered by Yahoo Mail. However, it remains unclear whether the current problems are limited to BT email accounts only or whether Yahoo account owners are unable to login to their inbox too.
As it stands, BT has yet to confirm whether there are issues with its BT Mail accounts. While the customer care team are scrambling to collect the details of those impacted by the outage, there isn’t confirmation of how widespread the problem is, or whether everyone who has been left unable to login to their inbox is being hit by the same issue.
The news comes as a report warned that BT customers could face extra charges if they want to continue to access their inbox after switching to another broadband company at the end of their contract. While it’s not uncommon for ISPs to charge for this, BT is one of the priciest – costing £90 a year. Ouch.
