Google Maps Street View: Woman on bike spotted in dramatic crash – what caused it?

The two dogs can be seen leaping around next to her suggesting they could have been involved in the accident.
Perhaps the lead got tangled?
The woman’s arms are outstretched towards the pavement as she attempts to break her fall.
DON’T MISS
However, the standalone snapshot is just one moment in time and it’s unclear what happened next.
The Street Viewer is left to simply guess how the accident played out and whether the woman managed to escape unscathed.
It’s possible that the Google Maps car and another nearby vehicle could have inadvertently played a role in the crash.
The unfortunate accident must have been very painful indeed.
Perhaps the cyclist had an unfortunately timed wobble and simply fell off his two wheels.
He is wearing shorts and a T-shirt so it’s likely the accident was a painful one!
References
- ^ Google Maps (www.express.co.uk)
0 Comments