Hay fever sufferers warned of ‘pollen bomb’ this Easter weekend – how to manage symptoms

Hay fever season is underway, but new data from Kleenex Pollen Forecast shows pollen levels across the UK this weekend will be at some of their highest so far this year. Tree pollen readings are forecasted to be particularly high, potentially leading to a wave of runny noses, sore eyes and sneezing fits across the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Readings are correct as of 31st March. Data is updated in real time, so please check the Kleenex Pollen Forecast for the latest pollen levels. The Kleenex Pollen Forecast is one of the most regionally accurate pollen tracking tools available. It provides a detailed pollen count for all 1.7 million postcodes across the UK three days in advance, enabling those with hay fever to plan days out using pollen data specific to their local town or city, rather than a broad national forecast. Its data is sourced from Ambee, which collates information from pollen traps across the country, about local weather on the day and on different types of trees, weeds and grass in a specific area. DON’T MISS

For those still planning on heading outside this Easter, Amena Warner, Head of Clinical Services, Allergy UK, has shared advice for hay fever sufferers on how they can manage symptoms when meeting friends and family in the garden or a local park: 1. Consider your wardrobe choices Accessories like hats and wraparound sunglasses can stop pollen from reaching face, hair and importantly, eyes 2. Try using an allergen barrier balm Some allergy sufferers find that applying an allergen barrier balm around the base of the nostrils and around sunglasses creates a barrier to airborne allergens 3. Schedule your daily outings carefully Always check the Kleenex Pollen Forecast before leaving the house. Monitoring pollen levels daily can help you plan ahead to manage your symptoms 4. Shower when you return home Pollen can stay on your skin and hair after you’ve been outside, so take a shower as soon as possible when you return home 5. Always carry a pack of tissues with you

Kleenex Allergy Comfort tissues hold the Allergy UK Seal of Approval and are designed to be gentle and ultra-absorbent for use around watery eyes and runny noses. They are available in convenient on-the-go soft packs, perfectly sized for any bag. Ori Ben Shai, Vice President and Managing Director, Kimberly-Clark UK, said: “We know how unpleasant hay fever can be and are delighted to continue our partnership with Allergy UK to help the UK’s 13 million hay fever sufferers this summer. “The Kleenex Pollen Forecast offers unrivalled insight into local pollen levels and should be a big help for anyone struggling with allergies. We recommend that anyone with hay fever symptoms check pollen levels in their postcode daily to ensure they can prepare appropriately and need not hide inside while the sun is shining”. The launch of the Pollen Forecast comes as Kleenex renews its partnership with Allergy UK to help support the UK’s hay fever sufferers through peak allergy season and Live Allergy Comfortable.

The partnership funding will allow Allergy UK to divert extra resources towards its helpline to ensure those really struggling with their symptoms are able to access expert support and guidance. Amena Warner, Head of Clinical Services, Allergy UK, said: “Despite the expected spike in pollen levels this Good Friday, most hay fever is manageable if you take the necessary steps to prepare yourself, so we’re pleased to be working with Kleenex to help sufferers keep track of pollen levels and not get caught out by encouraging them to check The Kleenex Pollen Forecast when leaving the house.” For those suffering with hay fever, the Allergy Comfort range from Kleenex has been designed to offer comfort for the symptoms of a runny nose and watery eyes typically associated with allergy sufferers. Visit the Kleenex Pollen Forecast to check out your postcode’s pollen count: https://www.kleenex.co.uk/pollen-count

Read More