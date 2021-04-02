High blood pressure: Seven 'helpful' exercises to lower your risk of hypertension symptoms

“Different kinds of exercise and activity have different effects on your body,” said the charity.

“If you have high blood pressure, focus on aerobic activities as these will help your heart and blood vessels most, but avoid activities which put too much strain on your heart.

“Aerobic exercises are repetitive and rhythmic movements which get your heart, lungs, blood vessels and muscles working. They use the large muscle groups of your body, such as those in your legs, shoulders and arms.

“Walking, jogging, swimming, dancing and heaving gardening, such as digging, are all aerobic activities.”

