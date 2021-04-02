High blood pressure: The five best ingredients for lowering a high blood pressure reading

The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet and the Mediterranean diet – diets proven to lower high blood pressure – both recommend including whole grains as part of a healthy diet.
“Select breads, pasta, and other carbohydrate-rich foods that are made from whole grains instead of highly refined white flour,” advises Harvard Health.
What to avoid
The most important countermeasure against high blood pressure is to reduce your salt intake.
According to Action on Salt, a group concerned with salt and its effects on health, based at Queen Mary University of London, the effect is due to salt disrupting the natural sodium balance in the body.
“This causes the body to retain water, which increases the pressure of the pushing of blood against the vessel walls,” explains the health body.
How much salt should we consume?
According to official UK health guidelines, adults should eat no more than 6g of salt a day (2.4g sodium) – that’s around one teaspoon.
“Regular physical activity — such as 150 minutes a week, or about 30 minutes most days of the week — can lower your blood pressure by about five to eight mm Hg if you have high blood pressure
Blood pressure is measured in millimetres of mercury (mmHg).
“Some examples of aerobic exercise you may try to lower blood pressure include walking, jogging, cycling, swimming or dancing,” adds the Mayo Clinic.
