Knockout City beta start time, PS4 loremipsum27 explained and Xbox, Switch Crossplay news

Not only will this weekend boast a Knockout City beta across PS4, Xbox One and PC, but it will also include crossplay.
That means you can play with your friend no matter what platform they are using, and the best part is that it will all be free.
Gamers can already preload the Knockout City open beta, meaning they can be fully prepared for its start time on release day.
As with all betas, there will only be a small slice of content available to play, which will be disappearing at the end of the weekend.
The good news is that EA is planning to rotate in new content depending on what day you decide to drop in.
Different playlist will be going live, while EA will also be adding Sniper Ball to the mix of Special Balls, so you can lock onto enemies from far across the map.
- Rooftop Rumble
- Concussion Yard
- Knockout Roundabout
- Back Alley Brawl
Private Matches will also be available to set up custom matches against your friends, with Team KO and Face-Off available throughout the whole weekend (even after Face-Off is swapped for Diamond Dash in Street Play) in Private Matches. Once Diamond Dash is available in Street Play, it will also be available in Private Matches through the end of the beta.
WHEN DOES THE KNOCKOUT CITY BETA START?
The Knockout City Beta has a scheduled start time of 2pm BST on Friday, April 2, 2021. EA is using the same launch schedule across all platforms.
And if you’re playing in the United States, the Knockout action starts at 9am EST (that’s 6 a.m. PT) on the same day.
Team KO
- Start Time: April 2 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. CEST / 10 p.m. JST
- End Time: April 4 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / April 5 at 3 a.m. CEST / 10 a.m. JST
Face-Off
- Start Time: April 2 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. CEST / 10 p.m. JST
- End Time: April 3 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. CEST / April 4 at 3 a.m. JST
Diamond Dash
- Start Time: April 3 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. CEST / 3 a.m. JST
- End Time: April 4 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / April 5 at 3 a.m. CEST / 10 a.m. JST
And based on the times shared above, the Knockout City Open Beta is expected to end at around 2am BST, on April 5.
Some gamers on PS4 have noticed that they have started to download something called loremipsum27, instead of Knockout City.
For anyone concerned, EA has explained why this is happening, revealing that this a placeholder that has been accidentally left in place, and that the name will change back to Knockout City after you have completed the download.
A message from the Knockout City Support team explains: “If you’re brawling on PlayStation, you might see a placeholder icon/title as you download. This will flip over to the correct icon/title when the download is finished.
“Fun fact: This is the icon for Viper, the custom game engine that Velan Studios made for developing KO City!”
0 Comments