Leaders from these companies oppose Georgia's new voting law

A growing number of companies and top executives are blasting a new election law in Georgia that some critics have assailed as a concerted effort to suppress minority voters.
The legislation, signed into law last week by Gov. Brian KempBrian KempThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden may find zero GOP support for jobs plan Backlash grows against Georgia voting rights law American Airlines rebukes Texas voting restrictions MORE[2][3][4][5][6][1] (R), limits the use of drop-off ballot boxes, introduces new voter identification requirements and prevents voters waiting in line from being given food or water.
More than 70 Black businesses leaders recently signed an open letter calling on companies to oppose similar bills in other states. Some businesses, like Atlanta-based Home Depot, have released statements affirming voting rights while not directly addressing the law.[7]
The following companies have at least one top executive who has publicly opposed the Georgia law.
Advent Capital Management LLC
American Express
AMB Sports & Entertainment LLC
Ariel Investments
Assurant
Avnet Inc.
Bank of America
Ben & Jerry’s
BET
Black Economic Alliance
Black Enterprise
BlackIvy Group LLC
BlackRock
BNY Mellon
Boeing
Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Carnival Corp.
Cisco
Citibank
Coca-Cola Inc.
Comcast Corp.
Compass Group
Delta Air Lines
Deutsche Bank
Ecolab
Eli Lilly and Company
Etsy
Fairview Capital
Ford Foundation
General Electric Co.
GenNx360 Capital Partners
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
Global Infrastructure Partners
Goldman Sachs
Google LLC
Grain Management LLC
Hewlett-Packard
Johnson & Johnson
Lazard Ltd.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
Martin Chase Productions
MasterCard
Merck
Microsoft Corp.
M&T Bank
Nordstrom
Northrop Grumman
Park Hotels & Resorts
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
PepsiCo
Pfizer
Sarr Group LLC
Slack
Starbucks
Sundial Brands
Textron Inc.
TIAA
Tyler Perry Studios
Uber
Verizon
ViacomCBS
Vista Equity Partners
Walmart
Jonnette Oakes contributed.
References
- ^ Brian Kemp (thehill.com)
- ^ Brian Kemp (thehill.com)
- ^ The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden may find zero GOP support for jobs plan (thehill.com)
- ^ Backlash grows against Georgia voting rights law (thehill.com)
- ^ American Airlines rebukes Texas voting restrictions (thehill.com)
- ^ MORE (thehill.com)
- ^ signed (thehill.com)
[email protected] (Jared Gans)
0 Comments