Leaders from these companies oppose Georgia's new voting law

A growing number of companies and top executives are blasting a new election law in Georgia that some critics have assailed as a concerted effort to suppress minority voters.

The legislation, signed into law last week by Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden may find zero GOP support for jobs plan Backlash grows against Georgia voting rights law American Airlines rebukes Texas voting restrictions MORE (R), limits the use of drop-off ballot boxes, introduces new voter identification requirements and prevents voters waiting in line from being given food or water.

More than 70 Black businesses leaders recently signed an open letter calling on companies to oppose similar bills in other states. Some businesses, like Atlanta-based Home Depot, have released statements affirming voting rights while not directly addressing the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following companies have at least one top executive who has publicly opposed the Georgia law.



Advent Capital Management LLC

American Express

AMB Sports & Entertainment LLC

Ariel Investments

Assurant

Avnet Inc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of America

Ben & Jerry’s

BET

Black Economic Alliance

Black Enterprise

BlackIvy Group LLC

BlackRock

BNY Mellon

Boeing

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Carnival Corp.

Cisco

Citibank

Coca-Cola Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Compass Group

Delta Air Lines

Deutsche Bank

Ecolab

Eli Lilly and Company

Etsy

ADVERTISEMENT

Fairview Capital

Ford Foundation

General Electric Co.

GenNx360 Capital Partners

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Global Infrastructure Partners

Goldman Sachs

ADVERTISEMENT

Google LLC

Grain Management LLC

Hewlett-Packard

Johnson & Johnson

Lazard Ltd.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Martin Chase Productions

MasterCard

Merck

Microsoft Corp.

M&T Bank

Nordstrom

Northrop Grumman

Park Hotels & Resorts

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

PepsiCo

Pfizer

Reddit

Sarr Group LLC

Slack

Starbucks

Sundial Brands

Textron Inc.

TIAA

Tyler Perry Studios

Uber

Verizon

ViacomCBS

Vista Equity Partners

Walmart



Jonnette Oakes contributed.

[email protected] (Jared Gans)