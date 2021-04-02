NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Man Utd receive Anthony Martial injury blow with striker set...

Sports

Man Utd receive Anthony Martial injury blow with striker set to miss key matches

1 min

115views
85
13 shares, 85 points

Manchester United are set to be without Anthony Martial for their next two matches following an injury picked up on international duty.

The French striker suffered a knock to the knee during the world champions’ 2-0 victory over Kazakhstan.

Despite trying to play on, the United striker was substituted in the second half and missed Les Bleus’ 1-0 win over Bosnia.

Although the injury is not expected to keep him out for long, Martial is not expected to be fit for United’s Premier League[1] clash with Brighton[2].

According to L’Equipe, the player is also unlikely to face Granada in the Europa League four days later.

“Hit in the left knee in the victory in Kazakhstan and he should not be able to play either this Sunday against Brighton and may be a bit tight for the quarter-final first leg of the Europa League in Granada,” they report.

Martial has struggled for goalscoring form this season at United, scoring just 7 times in 36 appearances in all competitions for the club

This latest injury comes as a further blow to the player who has also recently been out of action with hip trouble.

However, there is hope the injury isn’t too serious and the 25-year-old will be back in action for the trip to Tottenham[3] next week.

“The French international striker, who underwent radiological examinations on Tuesday in Sarajevo, suffered from a small lesion in the head of the fibula,” L’Equipe added.

“Depending on the evolution of his injury, he should be able to resume the following weekend in the league against Tottenham.”

References

  1. ^ Premier League (www.mirror.co.uk)
  2. ^ Brighton (www.mirror.co.uk)
  3. ^ Tottenham (www.mirror.co.uk)

[email protected] (ibrahim mustapha)

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

85
13 shares, 85 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish