Michael Strahan's tooth gap removal was for April Fools' Day after all

WASHINGTON — “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan isn’t getting rid of the gap between his teeth after all. Strahan confirmed Thursday that the video from earlier in the week where he got his signature gap in his teeth removed was all part of an April Fools’ Day prank.

“Come on man! The gap is here to stay, for a little while, not going anywhere anytime soon,” Strahan explained in a new Twitter video. “So, April Fools’ Day everybody, I had a good time…I feel really bad about actually not closing it after everything that I saw but the gap is here, the gap is not going anywhere for a while, my momma likes it so there you go, see you momma.”

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has previously talked about how his tooth gap is a bit of a trademark and how he opted against filling it during his early days with the New York Giants.

“For me, I made the conscious effort to say ‘This is who I am,'” Strahan told ELLE in 2012. “I’m not perfect. I don’t want to try to be perfect. At this point, I don’t think my kids would recognize me without it.”