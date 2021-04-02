Microsoft Teams DOWN: Communications platform hit with server outage

Issues using the service started being flagged at around 10pm BST, and continue this evening.
The good news is that the Microsoft Teams support group have confirmed that they are aware of tonight’s outage and are looking to fix it.
They told MT users tonight: “We’re investigating a potential DNS issue and are evaluating our mitigation options.
Adding: “Engineers are fully engaged and investigating this issue. Access to both http://status.office.com and the Service Health Dashboard may be affected by this event.”
However, during an outage, it is common for those sites to crash, leaving users having to keep tabs on the official social media accounts as an alternative.
For now, it’s unclear how long tonight’s outage might and what might have caused it in the first place.
Affected users are reporting not being able to complete the sign-in process, while others are having difficulties completing core functions.
“Looks like the Exchange service is down across the board,” one user writes.
Another adds: “How can this happen again, never hear about this occurring on competitor platforms.”
