Millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines thrown away after 'human error'

The single-shot Covid vaccines were damaged at a plant in Baltimore, America, belonging to Emergent Biosolutions – one of the companies that Johnson & Johnson is using to speed up manufacturing. The drugmaker had identified an issue with an ingredient used in the Covid vaccine, meaning it “can’t be used”. Workers at the plant – where Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Covid vaccines are produced – were said to have made a “human error”.

At present, the UK has ordered 30 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approves the vaccine, it will be distributed around the UK. In a 44,000-person trial, the vaccine was found to be 66 percent effective at preventing moderate-to-severe Covid four weeks after inoculation, said Sky News. Side effects – as with any vaccine – are to be expected, and may include: Pain at the injection site

Tiredness

Muscle pain

Headache

Nausea

Frontline health and social care staff

Elderly care home residents

Clinically extremely vulnerable people

Over-16s with some health conditions which increase their risk from Covid

Adult carers of disabled people and younger adults in care homes Over-55s People who should have been offered the Covid vaccine already: Those under the age of 50, without underling medical conditions in England, may have to wait till May for their first jab. They will then be vaccinated in order of age: 40-49 years

30-39 years

18-29 years A person’s risk of severe disease from Covid is closely linked to age, hence the vaccine schedule in younger adults being rolled-out in the way it is.

Read More