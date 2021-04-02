Monster Train: The Last Divinity DLC Available Now

has launched their new DLC,, introducing the sixth clan and a seriously huge final end boss. And there’s more, like a whole new resource system called Pac Shards, letting you merge two of your favorite units into one super strong unit.

Let’s focus first on the new clan, The Wurmkin.





This new clan has risen from the depths of Hell to join forces with your 5 original favorites. The Wurmkin Clan is led by two powerful new champions. The Spine Chief uses the power of Charged Echoes to do damage and make compatriots even more powerful and the Echowright can tap into the power of consumable spells in all new ways. Charged Echoes create buffs for the whole floor and bring a completely new gameplay mechanic.

During your runs you will have many new Concealed Cavern Events. Some give temporary buffs and others make you design your own card. Some you will see more than others; the special ones are always rare to encounter.





With the DLC we introduce another new mechanism, Pact Shards. Pact Shards are a brand-new currency; unlike gold, you reap benefits when you GAIN shards rather than when you spend them. But beware the tradeoff, they also enhance the power of your enemies in battles throughout your run. You acquire the Pact Shards in the Shard map nodes on your journey in the Boneshaker. Each ring has one Shard map node, so be sure to look for them.

You can take on more Shards to gain gold, artifacts, or spell upgrades, or to perform a new mechanic called unit synthesis where two monster units are merged into one. For the player this means combining the core powers of any characters to create your ultimate unit. Choose wisely, it can only be done once per unit.





Through using the Pact Shards powers, you accumulate quickly a lot of Shards. If you have gained 100 or more Shards when you defeat Seraph, a new battle unlocks and you can face – The Last Divinity!

You thought your quest to relight the fires of Hell was already done? Think again, a new ominous deity interferes with the ongoing battle between the forces of Heaven and Hell. The true end boss The Last Divinity has revealed itself. It is so huge it can’t be contained to one area and instead imposes itself over all 3 floors at once. This will take a whole new strategy…





And then there is more with new rare clan units, new artifacts, mutators, challenges and deep strategic mayhem. It is all about providing the right amount of complexity to allow for multiple successful strategies. For all you achievement hunters, we have 3 magnificent mastery card frames to unlock.

We can’t wait to discover which successful strategies you create!





