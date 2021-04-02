New Man Utd hierarchy given Haaland acid test after two failed transfer visits

Manchester United’s newly formed transfer committee are set for their first major test with the reported visit of Erling Haaland ’s entourage.

The Borussia Dortmund forward has a £66million release clause in his contract, although that doesn’t come into effect until the summer of 2022.

That means Dortmund could earn significantly more than that, should they sell the Norwegian this summer.

It is believed Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, along with agent Mino Raiola met representatives from Real Madrid and Barcelona on Thursday.

Following the meetings with the La Liga giants, Mundo Deportivo claim the pair will visit England, with talks with several Premier League clubs on the agenda.

United are one of those, as the Red Devils look to complete a deal they failed to close when Haaland left RB Salzburg at the end of 2019.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was open in his admiration for his compatriot, but after meeting the player, he opted to join Dortmund.

Alf-Inge actually visited United’s training ground during the last round of transfer talks, ultimately deciding the German club was a better choice for his son’s prospects.

Friday’s meeting will be one of the first since Old Trafford bosses decided to reshuffle their deck behind the scenes.

(Image: Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images)

John Murtough was named as the club’s first football director, while Darren Fletcher was handed the title of technical director.

Solskjaer explained it would be the Scot’s job to ‘sell the club’ to potential targets and could be vital in meeting Haaland’s travelling party.

“He’s got the Man United side but he’s been outside with different clubs, he has a bright eye for football, a really keen eye and has been following the development of the youngsters,” Solskjaer said, following Fletcher’s appointment.

(Image: Manchester United via Getty Imag)

“So, for me, now we can combine these two and have more of an influence on the other side of it. Recruitment maybe, speak to players and sell Man United as the club he knows it is.”

Last year saw a similar visit, with Jude Bellingham making the trip to Carrington during the final months of his Birmingham City career.

Head negotiator Matt Judge accompanied the England midfielder, while Sir Alex Ferguson also stopped by to try and persuade him to make the move.

Unfortunately for them, Bellingham followed Haaland’s path and joined Dortmund. They will be hoping Fletcher’s influence will make this imminent meeting a great deal more successful.

Sign up to the Mirror Football email here for the latest news and transfer gossip

[email protected] (Ben Husband)