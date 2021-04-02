Outriders DOWN: Server status news, Crossplay not working for tonight

Released earlier today across all platforms, it’s been on PC where Outriders popularity can be best seen.
Steam shows a huge number of gamers logging on to try out Outriders today, having reached over 1 million players at its peak on that one platform.
This number sits at closer to 500K right now but shows how Outriders servers could go down again.
The latest server status news from Square Enix is that they are looking into the various launch problems, including outage issues.
But PC players have also seen other issues with compatibility, with the Outriders team confirming tonight:
“Our teams are continuing to monitor the server situation and crossplay/matchmaking connectivity reports.
“We are continuing to explore all avenues of investigation re. stuttering issues, including working closely with NVIDIA to investigate Drivers. We hope to provide more news on this soon.
“DX11 was intended to be a backup should DX12 have run into any issues, but we are aware that DX11 is not launching as intended.
“We are looking into additional possibilities to enable this and hope to provide news tomorrow (Friday).”
As mentioned above, there is a good chance that Outriders servers could go down again tonight, depending on how many more players log in.
Rocky launches for online games are common and it wouldn’t be surprising if things continue to be wobbly for a few days.
This follows news that Outriders Crossplay has been turned off due to a bug causing issues on PC.
The latest on the Crossplay issues reads: “In preparing the Day 1 builds for PC and Consoles, we discovered a desynchronization between the PC and Console code.
“This results in a backend mismatch which causes players to be kicked out of a multiplayer game that includes both Console and PC players.
“We are treating this issue with the highest priority and we are working on patches that will synchronize all platform code, which will resolve these issues.
“Should you invite a Console player into your PC game via an invite code (or vice versa), the game will initially connect, but one player will eventually be kicked out of the game. We highly recommend against doing this until we have patched all versions of the game.”
It has been confirmed that a patch is being worked on to fix this Crossplay issue but it won’t be available to download today.
And it’s unclear at this time when Outriders Crossplay will be re-enabled for PS4, PC and Xbox One players.
So gamers should prepare for a flurry of fixes and patches to be launched over the coming week as Square Enix looks to work out all the ongoing kinks.
