Piers Morgan teases tell-all TV chat about GMB exit: 'Was...

Piers Morgan teases tell-all TV chat about GMB exit: 'Was I silent, or was I silenced?'

Piers Morgan, 56, will be appearing on Tucker Carlson Today on Fox Nation to discuss being “cancelled”. Piers is expected to discuss his controversial Meghan Markle comments as well as his Good Morning Britain exit in the “wide-ranging” chat.
Piers teased the new interview on his Twitter today in front of his 7.9 million followers.

He said: “UPDATE: On Monday, I will give my first interview since leaving Good Morning Britain to @TuckerCarlson on his new @foxnation show, with highlights that evening on his @FoxNews show.”

“Was I silent, or was I silenced?,” added Piers with a laughing face emoji.

Tucker will be presenting the one-hour interview with the outspoken presenter on Monday, April 5.

The 51-year-old Fox Nation host confirmed the news in a video teasing the segment.

He said: “So, Piers Morgan was banished from television for asking a simple question: how is it that the most privileged people in our society get away with posing as the most oppressed?

“And for asking that, of course they crushed him, they took his job away.

“On Monday we will speak to Piers Morgan for his first on camera interview since he was cancelled.”

Although, this is by no means the first time the presenter has spoken about what happened.

He has been very active on his social media about his exit.

This included Piers publically standing by what he said in a tweet on March 10.

He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

