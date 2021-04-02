PS Now April 2021 reveal countdown: Can PS4 lineup beat PlayStation Plus?

The PS Now April 2021 reveal moves around a little but subscribers can usually expect the latest PS4 games list to be announced on the first Tuesday of the month. March saw Sony confirm its newest games for PlayStation Now a little earlier, providing an extra 24-hours notice. It’s unclear if this will happen next week, but based on previous announcements, we would expect the PS Now April 2021 reveal to happen on the 5th or 6th of this month. The only problem with doing this is that it coincides with another big subscription update. The latest PlayStation Plus free games will be going live on April 6, which means a store refresh for both Plus and Now subscribers. It makes for a bonanza of new games to check out and keeps PS Now in the shadows.

There is a complete lack of hype around the PS Now countdown, but there are still plenty of people eagerly waiting for the news. It also raises the question regarding if the PS Now lineup will be better than what has been announced for PlayStation Plus. This can boil down to your taste in video game genres and how you like to enjoy your spare time. And the one thing that subscribers can expect not to happen is to have any PS5 games announced for PS Now. Unlike with PS Plus – which is getting Oddworld Soulstorm this month – PlayStation Now only adds PS4 games.

And it’s also rarely ever featured newly released games, which is another advantage that PS Plus has. The one thing that PS Now does have on its side is the number of new games that can be announced. Unlike PS Plus, PlayStation Now subscribers can get massive refreshes, which in the past have included up to seven games. These can vary in quality, but there is no question that you can get a ton of new content spread across different genres each month with PS Now. Another good piece of news for PS Now subscribers this month is that no big exclusives games are being removed. Most months include a few games being replaced by others, with titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Days Gone featured and then removed. But at the start of April, there won’t be any major removals, according to the latest news shared on the PS Now site. April and May will see a few titles removed, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, The Crew 2, Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.