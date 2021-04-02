Random: Story Of Seasons' Photo Mode Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Nintendo Life

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is a pleasant, relaxing little farm simulation game, where players can gently explore a town, raise livestock, and have a lovely old time.

Every now and again, though, you’ll have to wait through a loading screen – and loading screens are boring! They’re just a blank image most of the time, or worse, a black screen. But XSEED is one step ahead, folks – they’ve decided to show the photos of other people playing the game, so you have something nice to look at.

In theory, anyway. In practice, it’s more like this.

Nintendo Life

Nintendo Life

That’s pretty fun, isn’t it? Makes you think that maybe our title is a little bit over-dramatic. Hey, let’s have some more of those goofs!

Nintendo Life

Nintendo Life

Wow, talk about making loading screens fun again! What else have people documented?

Oh. Oh no.

Poor Nguyen! He can’t help that he’s so much shorter than all the women in town…

Does Olive Town have a jail?

…Yup.

We can only imagine that XSEED expected their players to be a little more exacting with their photos. It could even be that some of these photographers didn’t, erm, expect their photos to be splashed across the loading screens of thousands.

Have you been treated to any… interesting loading screen photos? Tell us about them in the comments.