NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal setting trend to oppose Novak...

Sports

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal setting trend to oppose Novak Djokovic PTPA

1 min

114views
79
13 shares, 79 points

When the PTPA was announced last year, world No 2 Nadal was quick to voice his opinion.

“Just because they created this organisation doesn’t mean they help tennis more than other players who believe in the usual structure,” he said.

“If we have experienced positive situations, it is thanks to the involvement of Roger, myself, but also Novak and Andy, because we have always been concerned with asking others what they need.

“If we compare the earnings of five, six, seven or eight years ago to today, it is clear that we have significantly reduced the gap between the lowest ranked and the best players.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

79
13 shares, 79 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish