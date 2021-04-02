Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal setting trend to oppose Novak Djokovic PTPA

When the PTPA was announced last year, world No 2 Nadal was quick to voice his opinion.

“Just because they created this organisation doesn’t mean they help tennis more than other players who believe in the usual structure,” he said.

“If we have experienced positive situations, it is thanks to the involvement of Roger, myself, but also Novak and Andy, because we have always been concerned with asking others what they need.

“If we compare the earnings of five, six, seven or eight years ago to today, it is clear that we have significantly reduced the gap between the lowest ranked and the best players.