NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Russia to invest nearly $100 million to develop vessel for...

Business

Russia to invest nearly $100 million to develop vessel for Arctic survey

1 min

102views
77
13 shares, 77 points

Russian authorities will finance construction of a hydrographic vessel to conduct surveys along the Northern Sea Route in Russia’s Arctic, the press office for the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Friday.

“More than seven billion rubles [$ 92 million] will be invested in the construction of the lead hydrographic vessel aimed at operating in the waters of the Northern Sea Route (NSR),” the cabinet said in a statement.

The new ship, which is expected to come into operation in 2024, will be brought into service to meet demand for hydrographic support from the drillers and other companies that ply the icey Arctic seas.
Also on rt.com Russia’s Arctic sea route draws growing global investor interest, Foreign Ministry says
The survey vessel will join the fleet of Russian Arc7 ice-class ships that are designed to ensure year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route, and are able sail in ice up to 1.7 meters thick.

The ship has a rated capacity of 8 MW and will be tooled up with technology that ensures safe navigation while it explores the ocean surfaces of the Arctic and the contours of the ocean floor below.

The plan comes as part of a broader push by the Russian government to develop the Arctic. President Vladimir Putin has made Russia’s Arctic region a strategic priority and ordered investments into infrastructure projects, drilling and a fleet of icebreakers and ice-class tankers.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

RT

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

77
13 shares, 77 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish