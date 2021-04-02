Smokin’ Hot Multiplayer Firefighting Game Embr Coming to Xbox This Summer

Summary Embr , the frenetic firefighting game from developer Muse Games and Curve Digital, is coming to Xbox this Summer.

, the frenetic firefighting game from developer Muse Games and Curve Digital, is coming to Xbox this Summer. Available Summer 2021 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

All Early Access updates coming to Xbox in one package.

Having brought its signature style of frantic, frenetic, and, yes, fantastically fun online multiplayer to Early Access on PC last year, Curve Digital and Muse Games can now announce that Embr will make the leap to Xbox One this Summer.

In Embr, you and your friends tackle blaze after blaze to earn tips from clients, picking up the ever-so-crucial 5-star rating to earn cash, upgrade tools, and hopefully become the ultimate ‘have-a-go hero’ firefighter. Want to make a little money on the side? Then you can also deliver takeout food on the fly with Embr Eats. Embrreally is the uber experience for anyone who wants to get to grips with the gig economy.

Having treated Early Access on PC players to regular updates with fresh modes and content aplenty, from the Ice Gun, which allows you to freeze customers (for their own safety, of course), to the explosive Demolition mode where players get to start the fire for a (bit of) change, Embr will bring these features to players on Xbox on day one!

Embr is not your typical firefighting simulator, designed instead to focus a comedic eye on where the gig economy is headed. The result is just as hectic as it sounds and an amazing amount of fun.





Embr is coming to Xbox One this Summer and will also support Smart Delivery, letting you upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version at no extra charge.