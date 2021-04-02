NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Spain: Balearic Islands to remove face mask rule for beaches...

Travel

Spain: Balearic Islands to remove face mask rule for beaches if 'two conditions' are met

1 min

128views
103
15 shares, 103 points

Balaeric Island health minister Patricia Gomez spoke up on the need for flexibility in certain situations.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister said: “We believe that masks should not be worn on beaches if you are with people from the same household or if the safety distance can be respected.”

Since then, the nation has confirmed it will allow beachgoers to ditch their mask if two specific conditions can be met.

The first of these is for people who are visiting the beach alone or with their household.

In this instance, as long as they are not coming into contact with anyone from outside of their immediate bubble, they will not be required to wear a face covering.

READ MORE: Summer holidays ‘set for Covid traffic lights’[1]

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

103
15 shares, 103 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish