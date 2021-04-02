Spain: Balearic Islands to remove face mask rule for beaches if 'two conditions' are met

Balaeric Island health minister Patricia Gomez spoke up on the need for flexibility in certain situations.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister said: “We believe that masks should not be worn on beaches if you are with people from the same household or if the safety distance can be respected.”

Since then, the nation has confirmed it will allow beachgoers to ditch their mask if two specific conditions can be met.

The first of these is for people who are visiting the beach alone or with their household.

In this instance, as long as they are not coming into contact with anyone from outside of their immediate bubble, they will not be required to wear a face covering.

