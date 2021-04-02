That’s gonna be a tussle: Boom Bust explores how Huawei will fight for its share of global 5G market

Chinese tech giant Huawei, which has been central to the tech battle between the world’s two biggest economies, managed to post a record profit in 2020, despite being on the US’ export blacklist and facing the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ MORE: Huawei posts record profit in 2020 despite mounting US pressure
RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Miami Herbert Business School Dean John Quelch to discuss the matter.
“Huawei is a very, very strong company. It’s a very versatile company, it’s a very important national flag-carrier company for China, and there’s a tremendous amount of recourse that’s going to be put into ensuring that Huawei continues to succeed,” Dean Quelch said.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section
RT
0 Comments