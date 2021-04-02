NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Traffic light system could see Britons travel to '130 countries'

Traffic light system could see Britons travel to '130 countries' including Spain & Dubai

According to The Times, green-ranked countries would see travel allowed without restrictions, including Britons being given the go-ahead to skip hotel quarantine.

However, arrivals from these nations will still be required to take a lateral flow coronavirus test (LFT) at the airport before departure, and then a “sequencing test” within days of landing to check for strains.

By looking at the risk of new infections from July and August 2020, when the travel corridor scheme was in place, Oxera and Edge found travellers from the UK could now visit overseas destinations with virus prevalence rates three times higher than they were in 2020, without increasing the risk or putting pressure on the NHS.

This is largely thanks to the successful ongoing roll-out of the Covid vaccine across the UK.

Expert predicts countries opening to UK tourists 'before end of May'

