Trans MMA fighter Fallon Fox wants ‘transphobic’ Joe Rogan podcast canceled

Joe Rogan’s Spotify podcast – which is one of the most popular shows in the world – should be canceled for perceived and repeated “transphobic” comments, says transgender retired MMA fighter Fallon Fox.

Rogan added a few more zeros to his net worth last year when he inked a bumper $ 100 million multi-year deal with online streaming giants Spotify, but Fox has urged the company to dump one of their prized assets for what are described as numerous “transphobic” comments from the popular podcaster and UFC commentator.In a recent ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ episode, Rogan appeared to question the motivations of some people who pursue a gender switch while also placing into question the supposed adulation that many receive in the media – calling it a “protected subject“.

“There are people who really have these thoughts,” Rogan told comedian Jim Breuer, MMA outlet Bloody Elbow reported. “The problem is it becomes a protected subject and then you get praised for transferring your gender – for changing your gender. And then it gets exciting for people to talk about, and then you get chastised for even discussing it in any weird way.

“And then people who were marginalized for being – like, generally dumb people, if they transfer over and become another gender, then they get praised,” he added. “There are a lot of people who are idiots, but then they become trans, and now all of a sudden we think they’re amazing.”

Rogan’s comments appear a thinly-veiled reference to a feud with Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic champion decathlete who would come out as a trans woman six years ago. Rogan has referred to Jenner in both his stand-up comedy and in his podcast, prompting Jenner to address the issue to TMZ last year.

“He’s a homophobic, transphobic ass,” said Jenner. “He’s gotten his fame by putting other people down.”

According to Fox – to whom Rogan has previously referred to as a “f***ing man“- Rogan’s comments to Breuer were unacceptable.

“Joe Rogan is being transphobic yet again,” she wrote on Facebook. “He has had more transphobic episodes than you can shake a stick at. Spotify needs to cancel his show already.”

Criticism of Rogan has gained steam online since his multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify was announced last year. It was reported last year that the content of some episodes of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ had sparked tensions with some employees in the Spotify HQ, with some said to have demanded some episodes be pulled from their service, as well as editorial oversight moving forward.

These were shot down by both Spotify and Rogan himself, who referenced the matter on a subsequent show.

“If you have a problem with people saying terrible shit and you work for Spotify, maybe you should listen to some of the lyrics [on Spotify-hosted songs],” Rogan said. “OK, because some of the lyrics and some of the f*cking music that you guys play over and over and over again makes my sh*t pale in comparison.

“But I get it, you’re a 23-year-old woke kid and you’re working for this company and you think you’re gonna put your foot down,” he added. “I get it.”