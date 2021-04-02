NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Vaccine passports confirmed – Boris Johnson says travel documents ‘definitely’ needed

Speaking during a visit to Middlesbrough, Mr Johnson said: “There’s definitely going to be a world in which international travel will use vaccine passports

“I think when it comes to trying to make sure that we give maximum confidence to businesses and customers in the UK, there are three things – there’s immunity whether you have had it before so you have natural antibodies, whether you have been vaccinated, and of course whether you have had a test.

”Mr Johnson said the passports were a hot topic among airline industry personnel and other countries, adding: “There’s a logic to that.”

Currently, foreign travel for leisure purposes is illegal under UK lockdown regulations.

READ MORE: Holidays: Expert predicts ‘green list’ countries for Britons[1]

