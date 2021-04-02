NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Venice bans cruise ships from historic centre after years of...

Travel

Venice bans cruise ships from historic centre after years of local rage at giant vessels

1 min

108views
93
14 shares, 93 points

Until then, large vessels must dock at the industrial Marghera Port, far from the Grand Canal.

“Anyone who has visited Venice in recent years has been shocked to see these ships, hundreds of metres long and as tall as apartment buildings, passing through such fragile places,” Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Thursday.

The ruling comes after years of public anger from residents at the huge cruise ships sailing so close to the historic centre.

Cruise ships drop off an estimated 30,000 visitors during the peak summer months in Venice, which has a population of 55,000.

READ MORE: Holidays: Expert predicts ‘green list’ countries for Britons[1]

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

93
14 shares, 93 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish