Venice bans cruise ships from historic centre after years of local rage at giant vessels

Until then, large vessels must dock at the industrial Marghera Port, far from the Grand Canal.

“Anyone who has visited Venice in recent years has been shocked to see these ships, hundreds of metres long and as tall as apartment buildings, passing through such fragile places,” Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Thursday.

The ruling comes after years of public anger from residents at the huge cruise ships sailing so close to the historic centre.

Cruise ships drop off an estimated 30,000 visitors during the peak summer months in Venice, which has a population of 55,000.

