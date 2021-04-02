VIDEO: Fire spreads to historic firefighter drill tower in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire near the old drill tower for the Austin Fire Department spread to the tower itself on West Cesar Chavez Street in downtown Austin Thursday night.

The Buford Tower was built in the 1930s, according to the Texas State Historical Association , and stands about 67 feet tall. Originally called “The Old Fireman’s Practice Tower,” TSHA says it was used as a training facility for local firefighters.

As of 9:30 p.m., AFD says the fire is under control, and the damage is mostly on the outside and windows. The department says the fire was a homeless camp fire.

Fire from homeless camp spreads to historic Buford Tower in downtown Austin (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

What’s left after fire from homeless camp spreads to Buford Tower in downtown Austin (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

TSHA says while the tower was used for many decades, by the 1970s it became unsafe to set fires for training due to the city’s growth.

The tower was dedicated in 1978 and named for AFD veteran Capt. James L. Buford, who died about six years earlier trying to rescue a teen who ended up drowning in flood waters from Shoal Creek, according to AFD.

Effie Kitchens, whose husband was involved in the tower’s original construction, and community volunteers helped to restore the building after it was no longer being used, TSHA says.

AFD veteran Capt. James L. Buford, who died trying to rescue a teen from flood waters in the 1970s (AFD Photo)

Buford Tower (AFD Photo)

The building now serves as a bell tower and is used in the department’s 9/11 memorial ceremonies, AFD says.

