NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

We’re becoming one with the data: Keiser Report looks at...

Business

We’re becoming one with the data: Keiser Report looks at a reality where EVERYTHING is spying on us

1 min

146views
106
16 shares, 106 points

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss surveillance capitalism – “the panopticon built by private corporations” – which is collecting and selling the data of their customers.

Everything around us – our cars, refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones, and so on – is spying on us, says Stacy. “They say they want to know their customers better,” but it turns out these companies are “making profit for their shareholders,” she adds. “A lot of car companies are now selling data to private groups, who then sell it to the government.”

According to Max, “This is data rapture. An infinite amount of data is transmitted infinitely and stored for a cost of zero … We become one with the data … lose this corporeal mantle, and simply enter into the infosphere and unify.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

RT

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

106
16 shares, 106 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish