Xbox Live DOWN: Server status latest as Xbox Series X Network issues hit

: with reports of connection problems with the Xbox Live Network dropping, Microsoft has provided this update on what services have been affected, telling gamers this evening:

“You may not be able to sign-in to your Xbox profile, maybe disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems. Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won’t be available.”

The good news is that Xbox consoles look to be reconnecting to Microsoft services and this latest outage could be over before the end of the day.

ORIGINAL: Xbox Live servers are down tonight, with console owners reporting issues connecting to core services.

Thousands of reports have popped up on Down Detector sites, which are used to track traffic outages.

One affected user confirms that the outage has not kicked him from his Xbox console completely, but has left him without core functionalities.

This includes not being able to use Party Chat, while others are reporting having issues accessing their digital games library.

“Xbox Tells me to log in to the account that owns the games. Parties are failing in the United States,” One Xbox Live user writes.