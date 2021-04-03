NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

16-year-old Houston girl hit by car while vacationing in Florida...

US

16-year-old Houston girl hit by car while vacationing in Florida now out of ICU

1 min

114views
84
13 shares, 84 points
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Houston family is counting their blessings on Good Friday after their daughter was critically injured while on a family vacation in Florida.Melissa Friels, 16, was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Pensacola. She has been in the ICU at a hospital since Monday, March 15, after having to undergo emergency brain surgery.

On Friday, her parents told ABC13 Melissa graduated from ICU and while they were settling into their new room, they got a call they’d been eagerly waiting for.”God really and truly has been with Melissa this whole entire time and gave us good news like, ‘Hey you’re going to a different room,'” said Melissa’s father Kenneth Friels. “When we get to the different room and get settled, we get a phone call from TIRR and it’s like ‘Wow!’ So we will never look at Good Friday just as Good Friday. We will look at it as a good blessing day.”

They family said they were hoping to transition her recovery and therapy to Houston. The phone call from Memorial Herman TIRR means they can now come home much sooner than expected.

Her father said Melissa’s recovery will be long and she will have to re-learn how to walk, talk and even swallow.But he says she has already made great strides and is able to wave, high five and give a thumbs up.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook[1], Twitter[2] and Instagram[3].

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

References

  1. ^ Facebook (www.facebook.com)
  2. ^ Twitter (twitter.com)
  3. ^ Instagram (www.instagram.com)

Shelley Childers

, , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

84
13 shares, 84 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish