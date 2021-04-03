NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Avocado oil benefits: Five ways cooking with avocado oil can...

Health

Avocado oil benefits: Five ways cooking with avocado oil can improve your health

1 min

115views
85
13 shares, 85 points

Reduce psoriasis symptoms

Psoriasis patients that use a vitamin B12-rich cream, containing avocado oil, show a significant reduction in symptoms, scientists have claimed.

Price wrote for medical website Dr Axe: “Avocado oil’s ability to play a vital role in a psoriasis diet is a substantial finding for sufferers of chronic plaque psoriasis since common treatments are often associated with a significant risk of undesirable side effects.

“Research involving both animals and humans also reveals that oil from avocados can promote wound healing when used topically and can have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects on the skin.

“Why is avocado oil good for the skin exactly? Its rich supply of healthy fats makes it a natural moisturiser — plus it contains vitamins, such as vitamin E, that help soothe skin.”

Read More

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

85
13 shares, 85 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish