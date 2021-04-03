Avocado oil benefits: Five ways cooking with avocado oil can improve your health

Reduce psoriasis symptoms

Psoriasis patients that use a vitamin B12-rich cream, containing avocado oil, show a significant reduction in symptoms, scientists have claimed.

Price wrote for medical website Dr Axe: “Avocado oil’s ability to play a vital role in a psoriasis diet is a substantial finding for sufferers of chronic plaque psoriasis since common treatments are often associated with a significant risk of undesirable side effects.

“Research involving both animals and humans also reveals that oil from avocados can promote wound healing when used topically and can have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects on the skin.

“Why is avocado oil good for the skin exactly? Its rich supply of healthy fats makes it a natural moisturiser — plus it contains vitamins, such as vitamin E, that help soothe skin.”

