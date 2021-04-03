Cancer symptoms: All 12 physical signs of breast cancer you can see or feel

The majority of breast cancer cases affect women over the age of 50, but it’s not unusual for younger women to also develop the disease. Here are 12 symptoms that are worth getting checked out. The Know Your Lemons campaign highlighted 12 breast changes that warrant medical attention: Hard lump

Thick area

Dimple Nippe crust

Red or warm

New fluid

Skin sores

Bump

Sunken nipple

Growing vein

New shape or size

Orange peel skin, where the skin looks like a dimpled orange Dr Corrine Ellsworth-Beaumont founded Know Your Lemons after losing both of her grandmothers to breast cancer, as well as a dear friend.

Nipple crust “Scab-like red or white” crust around the nipple, not attributed to eczema or breastfeeding, needs to be investigated – and it may feel sore. Red or warm Swollen, red breasts may feel warm or hot to touch, and there may be a burning sensation. This type of inflammation can also cause bruising of the skin, but may be caused by breastfeeding or eczema. Either way, a visit to the GP is needed to get to the root of the problem.

Sunken nipple Some women may have retracted nipples – it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s cancer, assured Know Your Lemons. However, if the nipple is “sinking, flattening, or turning, it could be a sign of breast cancer”. Growing vein Considered rare, an enlarged or new vein might signal breast cancer if it’s not linked to weight gain or breastfeeding.

Read More