Cancer symptoms: All 12 physical signs of breast cancer you can see or feel

The Know Your Lemons campaign highlighted 12 breast changes that warrant medical attention:
- Hard lump
- Thick area
- Dimple
- Red or warm
- New fluid
- Skin sores
- Bump
- Sunken nipple
- Growing vein
- New shape or size
- Orange peel skin, where the skin looks like a dimpled orange
Dr Corrine Ellsworth-Beaumont founded Know Your Lemons after losing both of her grandmothers to breast cancer, as well as a dear friend.
Nipple crust
“Scab-like red or white” crust around the nipple, not attributed to eczema or breastfeeding, needs to be investigated – and it may feel sore.
Red or warm
Swollen, red breasts may feel warm or hot to touch, and there may be a burning sensation.
This type of inflammation can also cause bruising of the skin, but may be caused by breastfeeding or eczema.
Either way, a visit to the GP is needed to get to the root of the problem.
Sunken nipple
Some women may have retracted nipples – it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s cancer, assured Know Your Lemons.
However, if the nipple is “sinking, flattening, or turning, it could be a sign of breast cancer”.
Growing vein
Considered rare, an enlarged or new vein might signal breast cancer if it’s not linked to weight gain or breastfeeding.
