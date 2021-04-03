Capitol attack suspect was apparent Farrakhan follower

The suspect in the attack at the Capitol on Friday was an apparent follower of Louis Farrakhan , the leader of the Nation of Islam.

Noah Green, a 25-year-old Indiana man, was reported by multiple media outlets as the suspect in Friday’s attack, which killed one Capitol Police officer and wounded another.

Police said the suspect rammed a car into two Capitol Police officers before hitting a barricade on the north side of the Capitol. He then exited the vehicle and allegedly lunged at officers before being shot and killed by police.

Screenshots from Green’s now-deleted Facebook page showed that he promoted speeches from Farrakhan and Elijah Muhammad , the previous leader of the Nation of Islam, according to multiple reports.

His Facebook posts were reported by The New York Times and NBC News , and Facebook confirmed that the page had been taken down.

The Nation of Islam has been classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center over anti-Semitic and homophobic remarks by its members.

Green posted on Facebook about how the “past few years” were “tough” and said he looked to Muhammad’s teachings for support.

“I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed, after I left my job, partly due to afflictions,” he wrote.

“So, I wanted to give a personal testimony for the man whose [sic] accomplished such a great mission for the liberation of us all under the teachings of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, brought forth by Allah, in the person of Master Fard Muhammad,” he added, referring to another Nation of Islam leader.

He also posted about the “crucifixion of Michael Jackson,” a sermon Farrakhan used to defend Michael Jackson.

Other Facebook posts uncovered by CNN showed that Green was under the impression that the government was targeting him with “mind control” and that he has suffered “terrible afflictions … presumably by the CIA and FBI, government agencies of the United States of America.”

[email protected] (Tal Axelrod)