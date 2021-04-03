Celebrate the Best of Roblox at the 8th Annual Bloxy Awards





The Bloxy Awards have returned to Roblox! For those who are unfamiliar, the Bloxys are all about bringing our entire global community together to celebrate some of the greatest Roblox experiences, videos, and creators of the year. It’s a veritable showcase recognizing the incredible talent and creativity found on our platform, which supports millions of unique experiences.

For this year’s Bloxys, we’ve pulled out all the stops to bring you a jam-packed, star-studded event that’s even bigger and more ambitious than ever before. Remember that mysterious ship that was docked for repairs in the official Bloxy Awards hub? Good news: it’s all fueled up and ready to set off on its maiden voyage across the Roblox Metaverse. You and your friends can hop aboard and embark on an immersive, first-of-its-kind journey into stunning worlds—both new and familiar—built from the ground up on Roblox. Meanwhile, we’ll be streaming the entire awards ceremony on the big screen inside the ship, giving everyone a front-row seat to the action. Even if you missed the premiere, don’t fret. You can still experience the show in all its glory at the top of every other hour from the hub.





With special appearances by Roblox celebrities Rovi23, KreekCraft, TanqR, iamSanna, and LeahAshe, plus an exclusive virtual concert performed by British rock duo Royal Blood, this is the Bloxys like you’ve never experienced before. What’s more, you’ll be able to adorn your avatar with plenty of limited-edition Royal Blood merch and Bloxys souvenirs to remember it all by.





The winners have been chosen from over 20 prestigious categories, like Xbox Game of the Year, which includes nominees Car Crushers 2, Driving Simulator, Phantom Forces, and Piggy. You can find the rest of the categories and nominees on our blog here.





Get your popcorn and Bloxy Colas ready, Roblox fans. This is one show you won’t want to miss. Don’t forget to share your excitement on social media by using the hashtag #BloxyAwards!