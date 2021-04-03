NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Covid vaccine side effects: Man says 'stinging' skin started to...

Health

Covid vaccine side effects: Man says 'stinging' skin started to peel off after the jab

1 min

126views
101
15 shares, 101 points

“It all just happened so fast. My skin peeled off,” Richard explained. “It was stinging, burning, and itching.

“Whenever I bent my arms or legs, like the inside of my knee, it was very painful where the skin was swollen and was rubbing against itself.”

Richard spent five days in hospital, where the medics diagnosed him with a rare reaction to the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine.

Dr Fnu Nutan, a dermatologist at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Medical Center in Richmond – where Richard was treated – commented on the incident.

READ MORE: Covid vaccine update: Trials for Pfizer vaccine begin for children under the age of 12

Read More

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

101
15 shares, 101 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish