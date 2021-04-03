Daily horoscope for April 3: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Today the Moon will square with Pisces in Mercury, which can make you scared of the truth. You might have trouble expressing yourself to others especially as you have a sense that the truth is hard to hear. But the Moon is preparing to enter Capricorn, which gives a boost to your ambition.

This weekend is a good time to get those tasks done which you had been putting off for some time. Set aside some time today to do what you want to do and get things done. But be sure to jot down some ideas, as they might one day come to fruition. The Sun is in Aries, which will give you a sense of bravery.

Now is the time to pursue your passion and do what you want to do. The Sun is also exalted in Aries, so you’ll have an abundance of energy. Now is the time to make a fresh start and spread your wings. Horoscope Friends said: “Ready to hit the road running? As talkative Mercury moves into fiery Aries, it’s time.

“You’ll feel a pull to get started on those plans that have been on the back-burner. “What dreams have you been hatching over recent weeks? It is these that can capture your imagination and spur you into action. “Be willing to think out of the box, as this is your chance to be a pioneer, and try things that others have never yet attempted. “Don’t think too much about the pitfalls, as you’re more than equipped to deal with them.”

Read More