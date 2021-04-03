NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

DSHS: More than 2.5 million COVID vaccine doses are headed to Texas providers next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be sent to Texas hubs and providers next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday.

Of the entire allotment of doses, just over 1 million first doses will be shipped for 2,011 providers across 200 counties, the most doses and providers to date, DSHS said. The state is also ordering 626,290 second doses for people to complete the vaccine treatment, and an additional 900,000 doses — both first and second — are headed to pharmacies, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers by the federal government.

Pharmacies at HEB, Randalls and Walgreens around the area received 100 Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses each, so be sure to check your local stores for availability.

Austin Public Health received 12,000 Moderna doses and 1,000 Johnson and Johnson doses.

DSHS said the state has administered 11.8 million doses of the vaccine, adding about 1.8 million from last week’s total and 360,000 more than what was reported Thursday.

More than 4.3 million Texans are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, while almost 7.8 million have had at least one of two required shots for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

More than 125,000 people have signed up for the state’s vaccine online scheduling tool[3] that allows people across the state to register for vaccine appointments at public health agencies.

Here are the vaccine types and allotments hubs and providers in the KXAN viewing area are scheduled to receive next week:

Travis County

ProviderModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Austin Public Health12,0001,00013,000
38h Street Pharmacy200200
AMG Texas Balcones Woods100100
AMP Wellness100100
ATX Primary Care100100
Austin Ear, Nose and Throat300300
Austin Family Allergy and Asthma200200
Austin North Burnet300300
APH Immunization Program500500
Austin Radiological Assoc.300300
ARC – Anderson Mill500500
ARC – Quarry Lake500500
ARC – Wilson Parke500500
Austin State Hospital100100
BSW Riverplace500500
Bee Caves Family Practice100100
BSW Med. Center Lakeway500500
Code 4 Emergency Services1,1701170
E David Pampe, MD100100
Family Wellness Clinic UT Nursing300300
HEB (100 each at 26 Austin stores)2,6002,600
Hill Country Allergy & Asthma300300
Lake Hills Pharmacy500500
Lone Star Circle or Care100100
Marchand and Associates200200
Margolin and Keinarth MD200200
Northwest Hills at Davenport300300
Peoples Pharmacy No. 1100100
Randalls (100 each at 9 Austin stores)900900
Seton Medical Center Austin11,70011,700
Auro Pharmacy1,2001,200
South Oaks Family Medicine100100
Southwest Pediatric Associates200200
Tarrytown Pharmacy300300
Texas Neuro Rehab Center100100
Hospital at Westlake Medical Center200200
Vaccine Machine500500
Vina Pharmacy300300
Walgreens (100 each at 28 Austin stores)2,8002,800
Wellmed Ben White1,5001,500
Yun W. Kim MD200200
ARC – Bee Cave500500
Walgreens Bee Cave500500
ARC – Manor500500
BRC Healthcare100100
ARC – Kelly Lane500500
ARC – Pflugerville500500
HEB on Wells Branch100100
HEB on FM 685100100
Walgreens on Pecan100100
Walgreens on FM 685100100
Walgreen on Wells Branch100100
Travis County ESD 8200200
Walgreens Westlake100100
DSHS Warehouse100,000100,000
Texas DPS1,1001,100

Williamson County

ProviderModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
WCCHD Round Rock1,6001,600
Eixsys Healthcare System500500
Curative Medical Associates PA11,70011,700
Baylor Scott And White Round Rock Family Medicine500500
Austin Regional Clinic2,5002,500
Advanced Pain Care200200
Randalls Pharmacy300300
Lighthouse Pediatrics100100
Baylor Scott And White Health- Cedar Park Multispecialty Clinic500500
Walgreens Pharmacy 051591,7001,700
HEB (Check local stores)1,3001,300
Ascension Medical Group Seton Primary Care200200

Hays County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
HEB Pharmacy600600
Walgreens Pharmacy1,8001,800
Austin Regional Clinic4,0704,070
Lhd Hays County Health Department3,5103,510
Solutions Pharmacy500500
Ascension Medical Group Seton San Marcos100100
B And J Pharmacy300300
Genoa Healthcare-20125 – San Marcos100100
Live Oak Health Partners Comm Cl500500
San Marcos High300300
Texas State University Student Health Services1,1701,170
Brookshires Pharmacy100100
Wimberley Pharmacy200200

Bastrop County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
A+ Life Style Medical Group2,0002,000
HEB Pharmacy200200
Walgreens Pharmacy200200

Blanco County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness100100

Burnet County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
HEB Pharmacy200200
Walgreens Pharmacy200200

Caldwell County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Walgreens Pharmacy 11131200200
BJP Healthcare LLC Lockhart200200
Heb Pharmacy 445100100
Lockhart Family Medicine200200
Lockhart Family Practice Center200200

Fayette County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
HEB Pharmacy, La Grange100100

Gillespie County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Hill Country Memorial Hospital1,2001,200
HEB Pharmacy100100
Walgreens Pharmacy100100

Lee County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Davam Urgent Care  100100
Pieratt’s Pharmacy100100

Llano County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
MidCoast Medical Center-Central200200

Mason County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic100100

Milam County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
LHD Milam Co. Health Department500500
Brookshire’s Pharmacy100100

San Saba County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Baylor Scott and White Clinic100100

