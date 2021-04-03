Facebook removes Capitol attack suspect's page

Facebook has removed the account belonging to the suspect in Friday’s attack at the Capitol that killed one Capitol Police officer and wounded another.

The platform confirmed to The Hill that it is scrapping the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Noah Green, the 25-year-old suspect in Friday’s attack, and scrubbing any content from him that violates its policies.

“After this horrific event, our thoughts are with the Capitol Police and their loved ones. We have designated the incident under our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy, which means we have removed the suspect’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram, and are removing any content that praises, supports, or represents the attack or the suspect. We are in contact with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation,” a spokesperson said.

The move comes after a second attack this year on the Capitol.

On Friday afternoon, a car rammed into a security barrier on the side of the Capitol building where two officers were present. Following the crash, the suspect exited his vehicle with a knife in hand.

Capitol Police reported that the suspect lunged at the officers, and they fatally shot him.

One of the two officers at the scene, William “Billy” Evans, died from wounds he suffered during the attack.

The car and knife attack Friday came less than three months after the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill during which a mob of former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden may find zero GOP support for jobs plan Republicans don’t think Biden really wants to work with them The biggest campaign issue of 2022? MORE‘s supporters sought to halt Congress’s certification of the 2020 election results.

Green had posted on his page about how the “past few years” were “tough” as well as his support for Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam.

“I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed, after I left my job, partly due to afflictions,” he wrote in one post.

“So, I wanted to give a personal testimony for the man whose [sic] accomplished such a great mission for the liberation of us all under the teachings of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, brought forth by Allah, in the person of Master Fard Muhammad,” he added, referring to Nation of Islam leaders.

