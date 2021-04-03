Gerrard's cousin and 'next Fowler' in 5 stars who will regret leaving Liverpool

Liverpool have seen their fair share of talented youngsters walk away from Anfield, and while some have gone on to succeed, that can’t be said for all of them.

The Reds have a solid academy system, and have produced some brilliant players who have gone on to play for the senior side.

However, as is the case with any top club, there have been a few who have fallen through the cracks and have ended up regretting their decisions to leave.

Mirror Football has taken a look at five players who walked out of Anfield for pastures new, only to fail to live up to expectations.

Bobby Duncan

Big things were expected of Steven Gerrard’s cousin when it emerged that he was coming through the ranks.

The forward was included in the Reds’ pre-season tour of America in 2019, but felt his route towards Jurgen Klopp’s first team was going to be blocked by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

As a result, he opted to leave for Florentina, joining the Italian side in 2019.

Things didn’t go well for him there, and he failed to play for the senior side before joining Derby County last summer.

Rhian Brewster

Once compared to club icon Robbie Fowler, Rhian Brewster was tipped for stardom when coming through the ranks at Liverpool.

The forward lingered on the sidelines of the first team for a number of years after proving his ability in the youth team.

Winning the Golden Boot at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup was confirmation that he was a top striker in the making, but he failed to play for the Liverpool senior side in the Premier League before pushing for a move away last summer.

Now, he is struggling with Premier League basement boys Sheffield United, having failed to find the net in 23 games across all competitions.

Jerome Sinclair

Jerome Sinclair was compared to Raheem Sterling during his rise through the ranks – not just because the two speedy wingers shared the same agent.

Sinclair became Liverpool’s youngest-ever player at the age of just 16 and six days, and he was expected to explode onto the scene afterwards.

However, he never managed to hold down a place in the side, and was allowed to leave the club in 2019 at the expiry of his contract.

Now 24, he is still under contract at Watford , but has had five loans in the past five years.

Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke joined Liverpool after coming through the academy at Chelsea .

The forward was highly thought of at Cobham, but is believed to have demanded wages of £50,000 a week to stay at the club.

And after joining Liverpool, he failed to crack into the first team – largely due to the prominence of Roberto Firmino – and he moved to Bournemouth in 2019 for £19m.

He’s currently shining in the Championship after scoring just three times in the Cherries’ relegation campaign last season.

Rafael Camacho

Liverpool were eager to keep Portuguese youngster Rafael Camacho prior to his exit.

The winger played just once for Liverpool, having signed from Manchester City’s academy.

He was in talks over an extension to his contract, but he eventually told the club that he didn’t want to stay.

As a result, Liverpool allowed him to go for £7million, but things haven’t gone too well since then.

He joined Sporting Lisbon, but fell into the B team before heading out to Rio Ave on loan this year.

