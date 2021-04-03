NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Global stocks shoot past all-time high of $106 TRILLION as imminent end of Covid-19 pandemic heats up market sentiment

The total price of shares on the world’s stock markets has reportedly pushed past $ 106 trillion, marking a record high in the entire history of global financial trading.

The value of stock markets across the world outpaced the total global gross domestic product (GDP), the world’s largest financial newspaper, Nikkei, reports.

The total price of shares on global stock exchanges has increased by nearly 60 percentage points over the past year, according to analysts’ estimates, as quoted by the Tokyo-based media outlet.
The surge reportedly comes as global investors rushed to the equity markets to increase profits in hope that the end of the pandemic is near, thus bolstering the imminent recovery of the global economy. However, the skyrocketing figures are seen as a serious risk for the markets amid excessive overheating.

According to experts cited by the media, the share of the US stock exchanges accounts for $ 45 trillion out of the entire volume of $ 106 trillion. US stocks reportedly grew by nearly 70 percentage points, mostly because of loose state financial policy along with substantial financial support provided by Washington in the face of the pandemic.

RT

