NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Harry Redknapp’s thoughtful gesture to Jamie’s ex Louise as he...

Celebrities

Harry Redknapp’s thoughtful gesture to Jamie’s ex Louise as he refuses to discuss romance

1 min

123views
98
15 shares, 98 points

“Stop, say what you need, say what you think, don’t be afraid to say what’s really going on. You don’t have to be quiet.”

Jamie released his latest book Me, Family and the Making of a Footballer last year.

Speaking to Express.co.uk he revealed why he denied to leave out some personal details about his life.

He spilled: “I’ve never wanted to do something about my whole life. I just think there’s some stuff you’ve got to leave out.

“I don’t want to tiptoe around people.”

Catch Harry on James Martin’s Saturday Morning on ITV at 9.30am.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

98
15 shares, 98 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish